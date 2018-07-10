Festival’s aim to raise thousands for charity

International, national and local musicians have joined forces to raise funds for local charities at this year’s Haywards Heath Proms in the Park.

Operatic superstar Katherine Jenkins will top the bill by performing this Saturday (July 14), in Victoria Park with the actor and singer John Owen-Jones.

The music festival lasts five days starting today (July 10), at 6pm with a free evening of music, featuring Haywards Heath Girl Guides, the Sussex Harmonisers, and local band Unprovoked.

Other fabulous acts lined up for the festival include the Ensemble Reza Community Orchestra, ‘Jive Time’ with dancer Colin Tenn, an Elvis Presley tribute act, and a Queen tribute band.

Friday night will see the International Motown Show with artist Roy G Hemmings, followed by the show Hello Again the Story of Neil Diamond.

Organised by It’s Magic Events, the music extravaganza will sponsor three charities: Kangaroos, Sussex Autism Support and Woodlands Meed.

“This year’s chosen charities share the same ethos and theme,” says Its Magic Events founder, Tim French MBE.

“They support children and young families affected by disabilities. Kangaroos provide a range of clubs and trips for more than 200 families, while Sussex Autism Support offers a vital support network for those dealing with autistic spectrum conditions.

“We’re delighted to also sponsor Woodlands Meed School, which provides first-class education to those with special educational needs. In recent years, budget cuts have taken their toll. We’re hopeful that we can really make a difference.”

For full programme details and tickets visit: www.itsmagic.org.uk