Festive community litter pick in Haywards Heath

Councillors and a host of volunteers braved the cold on Saturday and took part in a festive community litter pick around Scrase Valley in Haywards Heath.

Volunteers included retired Haywards Heath Town Council employee Michael Figg, MSDC park ranger Jo Wilson, councillor Sandy Ellis, councillor Ruth de Mierre, councillor Stephen Hiller, councillor Rod Clarke, councillor Clare Cheney, councillor Clive Laband, councillor Howard Mundin and deputy mayor Alastair McPherson and community Warden Fiona Curl.

Councillor Ellis said: “These litter picks are a fantastic way of bringing the community together while sharing the love and respect for our wonderful green spaces.

“I was overwhelmed with the support from the community and the many lovely comments we received on the day.

“My thanks go to all the volunteers, councillors, MSDC park warden, the Haywards Heath Youth CIC and our community warden who joined us in the festive community litter pick at Scrase Valley.

“Sadly we were all astonished at the diversity of the rubbish that had been left there, items such as bottles, food packets, syringes, used car tyres, road sfaety railings, broken toys and used tyres.

“Scrase Valley is a wonderful woodland area and thankfully it is now clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.”