FilBrit community comes together for summer fiesta in Ansty

Almost 200 Filipinos attended a Summer Family Fiesta at Brushwood Farm in Ansty on Sunday, July 15.

They were joined by Burgess Hill mayor Chris Cherry and husband and fellow councillor Richard Cherry.

Almost 200 Filipinos attended the event

The event was organised by the FilBrit community based in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill – which gathers the British and Filipinos within the area to produce a ‘loving community in West Sussex’.

The community offers many events, celebrations and parties for those who are part of the FilBrit community.

Chairman Thess Glover said: “The event was attended by almost 200 Filipinos. There were a lot of stalls selling products and food from the Philippines. Raffles and special awards for participants were given as well.

“The band Head Rush, made up of students from St Paul’s College, played all afternoon.”

To find out more about the FilBrit community visit: www.filbrits.co.uk

How to stay safe in the sun - ambulance service advice as heatwave continues in Sussex

Short formed trains ‘unacceptable’ says Mid Sussex MP

Warning given over UV ray damage to children’s eyes