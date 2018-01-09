Financial lessons for children

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues in Haywards Heath are offering to deliver innovative financial education lessons schools as they aim to improve social mobility for young people.

Money Minds is a free programme consisting of a series of activities and projects designed to promote discussion and learning about money among children and young people aged five to 19 years old of all abilities.

Jody Harman, Yorkshire Building Society’s branch manager in Haywards Heath, said: “Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill.

“As research has shown that disadvantaged pupils are over two years behind their peers by the time they are 16 and we want to use our colleagues’ expertise in financial education to help narrow that gap.

“Our Money Minds sessions are designed to engage pupils and enable them to test and expand their vocabulary and understanding of money through fun activities.

“We’re committed to supporting schools in Haywards Heath in teaching financial education and hope that our Money Minds programme will help to improve financial capability and social mobility across the UK.

“If you are a teacher who is interested in having a lesson delivered then you can register on our Money Minds website.”

More information about Money Minds can be found at www.money-minds.co.uk