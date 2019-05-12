Find out about Cuckfield Museum’s ‘Noisy Neighbour’ exhibition

Cuckfield Museum was delighted to see the photos of the old Haywards Heath Hospital and the Hospital Chapel on the Nostalgia Page last week (May 2).

The pictures and information form part of the Museum’s ‘Haywards Heath: Cuckfield’s Noisy Neighbour’ exhibition looking at the early years of the town which will continue until August.

We would like to hear from anyone who is interested in the fate of the Old Chapel.

Museum opening hours are Wed, Thurs and Fri 10-12.30pm and Sat 10-3pm. More information at www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

Phillipa Malins

Curatorial Team

Cuckfield Museum