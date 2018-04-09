Find out more about super-fast broadband project in Burgess Hill

People can find out more about Virgin Media’s super-fast broadbant project in Burgess Hill next month.

The community information event is being held at Burgess Hill Town Football Club on Tuesday, May 1, from 6-8pm.

Virgin Media has been carrying out installation works on the fibre optic broadband network in Burgess Hill since September, last year.

The work is part of Project Lightning – a £3billion, five-year plan to expand the network and bring super-fast broadband that can provide internet speeds of up to 300mb/s to residential properties and 350mb/s to businesses.

MP Sir Nicholas Soames strongly supports the full fibre broadband infrastructure.

He said previously: “The area is seeing significant housing and commercial growth and it is essential that all types of infrastructure are provided to meet the needs of a growing and modern district.”