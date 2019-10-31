Fire at building near East Grinstead station

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a building near East Grinstead railway station.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter that its crews were currently on scene.

A spokesman said the fire is in a derelict building near the railway station and confirmed six fire engines were in attendance.

They added: “It’s rush hour, so the area can get quite busy. Please try and find an alternative route if possible.”

Maypole Road is reportedly closed both ways due to the fire which is between the A22 London Road and Park Road.