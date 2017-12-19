Four fire engines have been sent to deal with a fire at Domino’s Pizza in Haywards Heath.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said firefighters were ‘actively fighting fire’ at the pizza takeaway shop in Commercial Square.

Picture: Eddie Howland

She said: “We were called to the fire at 9.45am. We sent four fire engines, two from Haywards Heath, one from Burgess Hill and one from Henfield.

“Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and are actively fighting fire.

“There have been no reports of people inside or any injuries.”

More to follow.