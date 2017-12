Firefighters were called to a fire at Lindfield Dry Cleaners this morning.

Two fire engines from Haywards Heath were sent to the fire in Denman’s Lane just before 9am.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Two firefighters attended in breathing apparatus and used one hose reel.

“The fire had started in linnen and was of accidental ignition.

“There have been no reports of any injuries. Crews left the scene just before 9.30am.”