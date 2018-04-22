Fire breaks out at Balcombe pub

A fire broke out at a pub in Balcombe yesterday evening (Saturday, April 21).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, together with police and other emergency services attended the scene at the Cowdray Arms in London Road at around 6pm.

Police at the scene. Picture by Eddie Howland SUS-180422-093016001

The road had to be closed to traffic as firefighters tackled the blaze.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews attended a property in London Road, Balcombe following reports of a fire just after 6pm.

“We sent four pumps altogether and the fire was put out using six breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

“Around 70 per cent of the first floor was damaged by fire and 90 per cent by heat and smoke.”

The road was closed as emergency services attended the scene. Picture by Eddie Howland SUS-180422-093050001

The fire broke out on Saturday evening. Picture by Eddie Howland SUS-180422-093101001