Fire crews called to Burgess Hill retailer for second time

Fire crews were called to Argos in Burgess Hill last Wednesday – the second time this month.

A spokesman for the fire service said it received a report of a ‘burning smell’ at the store in the Martlets Shopping Centre in Church Walk.

It had received the same report on Wednesday, June 6. Read our story here.

A spokesman said: “The fire service received a report of the smell of burning at the Martlets Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill at 3.06pm last Wednesday afternoon (June 20).

“Two fire engines were sent to the scene, where a small fire was discovered in an air handling unit.

“The fire was extinguished and the scene was ventilated by crews. They then left at 4.07pm.”