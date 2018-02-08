Fire crews called to car ‘well alight’ in Burgess Hill

Fire crews were called to a car which was ‘well alight’ in Burgess Hill earlier this evening.
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews were called to the car fire just before 5pm on the A2300 in Hickstead, near the the Sportsman Pub.
She said: “The car was well alight. The driver had been travelling from Burgess Hill towards the A23.
“We sent one fire engine to the scene, no one was injured.”
A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed officers were sent in and that recovery was now on scene to remove the car.