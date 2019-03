West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Canal Road, Yapton at around 1.30pm and was still at the scene as of 3.10pm. A spokesman said: "It is a garage fire and seven fire engines are at the scene. Crews are using three main jets, one hose reel and stage two breathing apparatus." The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. More information to follow when we have it.

