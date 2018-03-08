Fire crews go door-to-door during water crisis

Firefighters handed out more than 2,500 bottles of water to residents who were struck by the water shortage.

Freezing weather conditions caused a number of pipes to burst – leaving 22,000 people without any water – with properties in Bolney, Cuckfield, Warninglid, Burgess Hill and Wadhurst affected.

Crews went door-to-door handing out supplies and to check what support vulnerable people needed, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

They also delivered water to central pick-up points and directly supplied care homes and other services which rely on water.

The county council’s meals on wheels service also delivered water alongside its normal service. The council had a central phone line available for residents and businesses to call if they needed help and support available until late each night.

Louise Goldsmith, leader of the council, said: “It is very good news that water supplies are now restored and communities can get back to normal.

“Our staff worked tirelessly to make sure our most vulnerable had access to water, whether that was people living in our care homes, our schools, families with young children, elderly or disabled people, it’s another example of WSCC being there for its residents in an emergency.

“We see it is an essential role of the council that we are there to support our communities when they need us most.”

The council is encouraging residents to recycle all the used plastic bottles.