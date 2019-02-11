Fire crews rescue trapped person from car in Ansty

Two fire engines and a heavy rescue vehicle were sent to rescue a person trapped following a collision in Ansty.

Crews were called to the collision in Cuckfield Road, Ansty, at 8.20am on Wednesday (February 6).

Fire crews were sent to rescue a person trapped following a collision in Ansty

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two engines and a heavy rescue vehicle was sent to the scene. On arrival, one person in the vehicle was reported trapped.

“Crews assessed the scene and released them, before they were handed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb). We left at 9.12am.”

A spokesman for SECAmb said: “I can confirm an ambulance crew attended the scene and one patient was assessed and treated before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

