A fire outside flats in Burgess Hill is being treated as arson, the fire service has said.

Crews were called to the fire at 5.45am this morning, outside Arundel Court flats in West Street.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was outside the flats and involved bits of clothing and coats.

“It is being treated as deliberate ignition and has been passed to the police.”