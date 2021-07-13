Fire service rescues Stanley the cat from East Grinstead roof

The ginger and white cat Stanley had been stuck on top of the property in Dorset Avenue for two days.

His owner called the RSPCA once he realised Stanley could not get back down and the RSPCA contacted West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

The fire service said that Joint Fire Control mobilised their Technical Rescue Unit (TRU) at about 11am and, working with firefighters from East Grinstead Fire Station, scaled the building to get the resident’s pet down.

Stanley the cat was rescued from a roof in East Grinstead by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service on Monday. Picture: WSFRS.

“They did the right thing in calling for help, rather than trying to carry out a rescue from height themselves and putting themselves in danger,” said TRU Watch Manager Mick Lewin

“We are trained to work safely at height, and a rescue like this is a good opportunity for us to put that training into action,” he added.

Mick said: “It might seem a bit of a cliché rescuing a cat from a high place, as they very often are able to get back down themselves without any intervention.”

He said Stanley was scared from being so high up and that getting him safely into a basket was not easy.

“But eventually we were able to do so, and only too pleased to reunite him with his owner,” Mick added.