Fire which ripped through caravans in Haywards Heath 'still under investigation'

A fire which destroyed four caravans and a campervan in Lindfield is ‘still under investigation’, the fire service has said this week.

Eight fire engines were called to the huge blaze, which also involved an outbuilding, in Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield, last Wednesday (March 30).

Eight fire engines were called to the blaze which destroyed four caravans and a campervan. Photo by Eddie Howland

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday (March 26), that the fire was ‘still under investigation at this time’.

One fire engine from Haywards Heath initially attended the blaze, and upon arrival was met with a well-established fire, a spokesman for the fire service said.

A further seven fire engines from Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Crawley and East Sussex, then attended, along with specialist engines, including a water carrier.

A spokesman told the Middy: “Crews worked through the evening to extinguish the fire using nine breathing apparatus, five jets, hose reels and foam.

Fire crews at the scene. Photo by Eddie Howland

“One campervan and four caravans were destroyed, while further damage was caused to an additional campervan and around five per cent damage to an external part of an out building.

“The incident was then scaled back to one appliance, which remained overnight to inspect the scene.”

When the fire broke out residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

The road was closed off by police, causing traffic disruption in the village and across the district.

