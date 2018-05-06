Firefighters battle blaze at village home

Firefighters spent nearly three hour battling a blaze at a village home.

Four crews were called to the three-storey building in New Hall Lane, Small Dole, in the early hours of this morning (May 6).

The fire service said the blaze broke out in the roof of the 20m by 10m building just before 3.30am.

Crews battled the flames using 12 breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one covering water jet and a safety water jet.

No-one was injured and the fire was extinguished by 6.20am.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze began accidently.

Firefighters are still at the scene assessing the roof and making it safe, the spokesman added.