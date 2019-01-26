Firefighters called after four people stuck in Horsham town centre lift

The fire service has been called to assist four men stuck in a lift in Horsham town centre, a spokesman confirmed.

Two engines were sent to Swan Walk in Medwin Way, Horsham, at 3.45pm, where four men were reported to be stuck in a lift, a spokesman said.

Firefighters at the scene

At 4.55pm, the fire service said the men had not yet been released.

More to follow.

A fire engine at the scene