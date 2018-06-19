Firefighters pay special visit to nursery

Children at a Hassocks nursery have learned more about life as a firefighter.

Hassocks Happy Feet Day Nursery welcomed members of West Sussex Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, June 5.

Fire service and fire engine visit to Hassocks Happy Feet. Photograph by Steve Robards (SUS-180506-113352001)

The visit came about after the nursery was discussing the question ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ with the youngsters.

Donna Makey, who co-owns the nursery with Sue Adair, said: “It was lovely that all the children could see firefighters.

“Some of the children got to try on the outfits. The whole morning went really well.”

The morning was particularly special for Megan Boyd, who was among the children that said she wanted to work in the fire service when she grows up.

Megan, aged four, was born with WAGR syndrome and has the absence of the coloured part of the eye, which has left her with limited sight.

“We wanted to make it a little bit more real for her,” said Donna of the visit. “They were so sweet – they gave her her own fire helmet that she could take home with her.”

It is not the first time the Hassocks nursery has welcomed the fire service.

“We have had them a few times before. They are fantastic – but this time if was just that little bit more special really,” said Donna.

“We would like to say a big thank you to West Sussex Fire Service.”