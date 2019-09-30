Firefighters tackle Henfield house fire

Fire crews attended a house fire in Henfield yesterday.

Teams from Horsham, Worthing, East Sussex and Bognor Regis attended the blaze which damaged half of a single storey property in London Road, Henfield yesterday.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "Crews used two hydrants, two high pressure hose reels and two jets to bring the fire on London Road #Henfield under control. Firefighters also used seven sets of breathing apparatus to tackle the fire, which damaged half of the single storey property.