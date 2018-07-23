Firefighters tackle wildfire near Horsham

Firefighters have been battling a large wildfire which broke out in a village field this afternoon (July 23).

Three crews - two from Horsham and one Billingshurst - rushed to tackle the blaze which broke out in Stane Street, Slinfold, at 1.15pm.

Crews said one-and-a-half acres of grassland and hedgerows were ‘well alight’ when they arrived.

Four hose reels along with beaters were used to fight the flames. The fire was extinguished more than an hour later.

The fire service said it was still investigating how the blaze started and the amount of damage caused. No-one was injured.