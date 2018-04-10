First swallows signal start of summer

Forget about it raining cats and dogs for days on end, summer is finally about to start.

While some weather-watchers predict a tropical blast from the south next week, swallows have already arrived in Sussex.

The first were spotted at D W Nye builders merchants in Dorking Road, Kingsfold, near Horsham, today.

Manager Duncan Tidy said a pair were already making themselves at home in a shed in the yard.

“We normally get three or four pairs nesting here,” he said.

“This pair are the first. It’s a ray of sunshine - summer has arrived at last.”

The British Trust for Ornithology says that spring migration has been a bit of a trickle so far this year but that forecasted southerly light winds next week is likely to see more bird arrivals.