Fish & Bricks Pre-school joins the Race4life

A team from Fish & Bricks Pre-School raised money for charity when they took part in Race for Life at Stanmer Park.

On one of the hottest days of the year the 14 strong team, including the youngest person taking part in the whole event, seven-week-old Pippa, set off around the 5km course.

It was said to have been a tough walk, with some difficult hills and uneven ground but no one minded, everyone knew they were there to achieve something and whether running, jogging or walking everyone was cheered on by the crowd.

“It was hot, it was sticky and it was fun” said the ladies as they walked the course.

“We decided not to run today because we wanted to start as a team and finish as a team and this was more important to us than running.”

The team are thrilled to have raised over £1,000 for Cancer Research.

“Our original target was £500’ said Janie, one of the runners.

“We were excited when we reached that, but to double it was amazing. It’s a charity close to our hearts and one that we are so proud to have been able to support. We would like to thank everyone that sponsored our team.”