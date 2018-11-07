Flooding and collision causes delays on A23 at Handcross

Flooding on the A23 Brighton Road south of Crawley caused two lanes to be closed this morning (November 7).

There was queueing traffic in the northbound carriageway at Handcross to Pease Pottage due to water flooding the road.

There has also reportedly been an accident in this area, at about 7am.

Almost 30 minute delays were expected.

It was reported at 8.11am the flooding had been cleared.

Meanwhile, one lane has been closed on the A2011 Crawley Avenue Westbound from the A2004 Northgate Avenue to A23 London Road (Tushmore Roundabout) – reportedly due to a car colliding into a ditch.

Car in ditch, flooding, and collisions causing delays on Sussex roads this morning