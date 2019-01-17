Fly-tipped waste in Haywards Heath road branded ‘outrageous’

Police have described fly-tipped waste dumped in a Haywards Heath road as ‘outrageous’.

Sussex Roads Police said they discovered piles of the flytipped waste in Chelwood Gate Road at night.

A spokesman said: “This is what we have had to deal with in Chelwood Gate road, Haywards Heath on a national speed limit in darkness.

“We have moved three of these piles however if anyone saw who dumped this call us quoting cad 1165 16/01/19.”

Mid Sussex Police retweeted the image, adding: “We’ve experienced this numerous times in Mid Sussex.

“This is quite frankly outrageous and we need your help finding the culprits before someone gets seriously injured.”

The piles in Chelwood Gate road. Photo: Sussex Roads Police/Twitter

