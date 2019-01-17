Fly-tipped waste in Haywards Heath road branded ‘outrageous’

Police have described fly-tipped waste dumped in a Haywards Heath road as ‘outrageous’.
Sussex Roads Police said they discovered piles of the flytipped waste in Chelwood Gate Road at night.
A spokesman said: “This is what we have had to deal with in Chelwood Gate road, Haywards Heath on a national speed limit in darkness.
“We have moved three of these piles however if anyone saw who dumped this call us quoting cad 1165 16/01/19.”
Mid Sussex Police retweeted the image, adding: “We’ve experienced this numerous times in Mid Sussex.
“This is quite frankly outrageous and we need your help finding the culprits before someone gets seriously injured.”
