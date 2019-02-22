Forget Banksy ... artist draws in the crowds at Haywards Heath restaurant

Restaurant manager Byron Anderson does more than just draw up menu ideas at the French-style restaurant chain Cafe Rouge in Haywards Heath.

In fact, talented artist Byron loves nothing better than chalking up fun designs ... and displays them on the walls of the Cafe Rouge restaurant in The Broadway - much to the delight of customers.

Artist and restaurant manager Byron Anderson SUS-190222-123422001

But Byron says he’s no Banksy - he prefers interior designs to creating lasting legacies on the outside of buildings.

Byron studied art as a youngster and now uses his skills to create clever cartoons which add a little extra interest to the Cafe Rouge eatery’s decor.

Byron himself comes from a creative family - both his mother and grandmother were also artists. “I just do it as a hobby really,” said Byron, 50, who has been at Cafe Rouge in Haywards Heath for nearly 16 years.

“It’s just a bit of fun and a bit of different advertising.”

One of the artworks by Byron Anderson SUS-190222-123444001

He uses chalk pens to create his cartoons on framed blackboards. But he has no designs in following in the footsteps of the famed cartoon artist Banksy. “Mine are just temporary artworks,” said Byron.

“I just re-paint over them. A lot of people look out for new ones. If I leave the boards blank people ask what’s going up next.”