Former Strictly Come Dancing winner to British Junior Golf Tour players at Lindfield Golf Club

McFly and Strictly Come Dancing star, and junior golf supporter, Harry Judd, will meet British Junior Golf Tour players at Lindfield Golf Club.

The Golf College Championship, for junior golfers aged 5-17 years, will be taking place at the Mid Sussex Club, and will be the first three-day tournament that the British Junior Golf Tour (BJGT) has organised.

Lindfield Golf Club

The BJGT is looking for this to become a major fixture on the junior golf calendar in the UK, then using new and existing associations, attract juniors from across Europe and eventually the US.

The Golf College Championship will run as three individual competitions, between 10 and 12 August 2018, with BJGT Order of Merit points and trophies available each day; the BJGT will also be crowning an overall champion in each division after 27 or 54 holes (depending on age category), on Day 3. Therefore, players can enter 1, 2 or all 3 days, depending on their availability, but the organisers are hoping that the majority will take the opportunity to experience a multi-day event.

Prices are £20-£25 for individual days or £70-£85 for all three days and currently over 75 players from around the UK have already signed up. To enter, please visit Lindfield GC TGC Championship, individual day & 3-day event.

