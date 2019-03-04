Former youth worker died after being exposed to asbestos

A former East Grinstead youth worker died after being exposed to asbestos more than 50 years ago, an inquest has heard.

Robert Broadway, of Portman Road, died on September 27 last year at St Catherine’s Hospice.

At an inquest into his death on Tuesday (February 26) assistant coroner for West Sussex Joanne Andrews recorded a verdict that the 75-year-old died of an industrial disease after being exposed to the deadly dust at work in the 1960s.

In evidence read out by coroners officer Geoff Charnock he said Mr Broadway worked at Weston White ltd in the 1960s.

The inquest heard how pipes in the building, believed to have contained asbestos, were being removed as part of a renovation and were creating dust on the factory floor.

In the evidence Mr Charnock said Mr Broadway wasn’t given any appropriate protection or mask to combat the dust.

His family described him as a fit and healthy man prior to his death who enjoyed reading and travelling, particularly around the UK.

The inquest heard he began to feel unwell in 2017 and in November he was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of lung cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. He died ten months later at St Catherine’s Hospice.

Mrs Andrews recorded a verdict that Mr Broadway died of an industrial disease.