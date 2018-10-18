Foster carers travel to new heights for homeless charity

A team of daredevil staff and young people took to new heights for charity.

The adrenaline filled group from Orange Grove fostercare in Burgess Hill took part in a charity abseil at Blackland Farm in East Grinstead.

The team, which included foster carers, looked after children, and office staff were raising money for Centrepoint, a national charity that looks after more than 10,000 homeless young people each year.

The Orange Grove Southern Counties team, which provides fostering services on the South Coast and Kent, holds an annual charity fundraising event, each year choosing a different charity that is close to the staff of carers’ hearts.

Centrepoint was picked as the 2018 organisation and the money is still rolling in for the national charity.

Last year the team hosted a sponsored walk to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice in Hastings, where the daughter of a member of the team spent her final days.

Andy Purnell, Orange Grove’s registered manager, said: “Centrepoint is such a brilliant charity that fits really well with foster care and our visions and values.

“I previously supported a young girl who was picked up and supported by Centrepoint because she was homeless in London.

“The outcome was good and she was given a home with a foster family.

“Her life has changed significantly for the better as a result of that. If she hadn’t been supported by Centrepoint it could have been very different, she was so vulnerable.”

Peter Walters from Centrepoint added: “Family breakdown, poor mental health, abuse and violence – these are some of the reasons young people become homeless.

“Centrepoint provides more than just a safe, warm and stable place to live. We help young people tackle physical and mental health issues, develop independent living skills, and access education, employment and training opportunities.

“Our work is challenging, but we’re driven by the knowledge that we can help homeless young people reach their full potential. You can help us do this.”

To find out more about Orange Grove, visit: www.orangegrovefostercare.co.uk