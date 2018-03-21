Four-course meal at Balcombe Social Club for charity

Steve Crane, head chef at of Ockenden Manor, is organising and hosting a four-course meal at Balcombe Social Club in aid of raising money for two of the Dementia clubs members, on April 14 at 7pm.

Paul Duffy, a Neil’s Club member, was diagnosed with young onset dementia a few years ago. Neil’s Club is one of Paul’s favourite places to visit to keep social and active

Steve said: “It’s Paul’s 70th birthday soon and when he first visited us, he told us that his dream is to visit New York, so we thought we’d set the wheels in motion. If we can raise enough funds, he will take along his friend at Neil’s Club and they will be accompanied by two carers.”

Specially selected wines, by Steve is available to enjoy with your meal, at £40 ahead, half going towards charity. To book contact Julie Jones on 07989 256412