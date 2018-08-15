Free BMX event for youngsters in Burgess Hill

Youngsters can learn how to ride a BMX for free at an event in Burgess Hill.

Organised by Burgess Hill Town Council, the BMX Coaching and Rock Up and Ride event is being held next Tuesday (August 21), at the BMX track off Maple Drive.

The sessions are aimed at both the primary and secondary school age groups.

People must register in advance for the coaching sessions at Respect Youth Club or by calling 01444 871275.

The event is supported by the town council and is sponsored by Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

