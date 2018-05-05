Free events in Burgess Hill during Dementia Action Week

Dementia Action Week runs from May 21, to May 27, and Burgess Hill Dementia Friendly Town Committee is co-ordinating a range of free events.

The events are to raise awareness of dementia and the support available locally.

On Wednesday, May 23, a Coffee Morning is taking place at St Augustinian Care Home on Ditchling Common. The film, Alive Inside, will also be shown to guests. For those who require transport, minibuses will pick up outside SpecSavers in Church Road at 9.45am, 10.15am and 10.45am.

On Thursday, May 25, an Open Morning is taking place at Martlets Hall, from 10am to 2pm, and will offer dementia support and advice services. There will also be a presentation from The Virtual Dementia Tour.

On Friday, May 25, talented musician Mrs Rosalie Birchmore will play Memorable Music at the Salvation Army Hall in Cyprus Road, at 10.30am. Refreshments will be provided.

Burgess Hill Radio, which is opposite the Help Point, is holding dementia support and advice sessions, memorabilia displays and music during the week. People are welcome to drop in. The events have been sponsored by P&S Gallagher, West Sussex County Council, Burgess Hill Town Council and Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

For more information on the events, please call 01444 245293.