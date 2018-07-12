Free play day events for all in the district

Free play day events are being held in the district next month.

There will be donkey rides, punch and judy shows, bouncy castles and more for all the family to enjoy.

The first play day is taking place at Victoria Park in Haywards Heath on Wednesday, August 1, from 11am until 3pm.

On Thursday, August 2, a play day is taking place at St John’s Park in Burgess Hill, from 11am until 3pm.

On Tuesday, August 7, a play day is taking place at King George’s Field in East Grinstead, from 11am to 3pm.

And on Wednesday, August 8, a play day is taking place at Court Bushes Recreation Ground in Hurstpierpoint, from 11am to 3pm.

The free events are organised by Mid Sussex District Council and the theme this year is ‘beside the seaside’. All rides, games and creative activities will be inspired by the traditional British beach holiday.