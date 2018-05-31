French market comes to Horsham this weekend

A celebration of all things French comes to Horsham this Sunday.

The ‘France at Home’ market will be in the town centre’s Carfax from 10am, alongside Horsham Market’s Makers’ Fayre.

The French traders mostly come from different ‘departments’ in Normandy and cross the Channel to offer a wide range of products, including meats, local and regional cheeses, freshly baked bread, patisserie, olives and dried fruits, handbags, jewellery, Provençal soaps, and more.

The Craft Fair features a range of vintage clothes, crafts, art, homeware and giftware. Entry is free for all.

Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for the local economy Gordon Lindsay said: “This sounds like it will be another great day for visitors to Horsham and I hope our local businesses will get involved to the full and reap the benefits from the extra people this event will bring into the town.

“Thanks to the council’s supporting role with the English Festival day a few weeks ago, Plum Jam 18 last week and the Armed Forces Sunday event planned by Royal British Legion for Sunday 1 July, we have some fabulous attractions in the town centre calendar which fully justify Horsham being ‘Time Well Spent’.”