Fulking residents create Downlands 2019 calendar

A group of Fulking residents have put together a calendar to raise funds for their village hall.

This calendar is the result of a process which began in April 2018, when a team of villagers put out a request for residents to send in their favourite photos of the area.

The response was astonishing. The team received hundreds of stunning images showing landscapes, wildlife and village scenes from right across the South Downs.

Selection was extremely hard, but the images were chosen to appeal as widely as possible.

The first print run of the last calendar sold out even before the official launch in November.

Bob Rowland, chair of Fulking social committee, said: “The calendar has been produced to an incredibly high professional standard. It is fantastic value”.

Supplied shrink-wrapped, the Downland Calendar 2019 makes an ideal Christmas gift for friends and family.

Kathryn Hillman of Rushfields Plant Centre said: “Such excellent photographs have been taken by the people who live in the Downland villages and the quality of the calendar is superb.

“We are once again supporting this community project and expect it to be as well received as the last one.”

The calendar is on sale in various different shop across the Downland area and are available to buy now.

Further information contact Jen Green by calling on 01273 857552