Full fibre gigabit-speed broadband secured for Burgess Hill

Full fibre gigabit-speed broadband is coming to Burgess Hill.

Mid Sussex District Council has secured funding from the Government for the project, which is costing £2.2million.

The Burgess Hill Programme. Picture: MSDC

Garry Wall, leader of the district council, has hailed the project as a ‘huge boost’ for the council’s aspirations for a science and technology park – part of the Burgess Hill Programme, a £1billion investment for the town.

The project has also received backing from MP Sir Nicholas Soames.

Mr Wall said: “Burgess Hill will see significant development and investment over the next 15 years including 5,000 new homes, new schools, two new business parks, the town centre regeneration, investment in sustainable transport infrastructure and potentially the region’s first science and technology park.

“The council has always been clear that growth must come with improved infrastructure. Part of that infrastructure must be digital and this project is a huge boost for the council’s aspirations for a science and technology park.

“The current level of growth in Burgess Hill provides an important opportunity to develop innovatively and these gigabit broadband improvements are an important part of our plans for the town.

“With extensive construction and regeneration work planned, this is a real opportunity to install digital infrastructure, including full fibre, during the construction, road building and regeneration projects.

“This dig once approach creates less disruption for residents and can be completed at a very much lower cost than when the same infrastructure is retrofitted.

“This is such an exciting time for Burgess Hill as we embark on our coordinated plan to create a modern, thriving town that’s fit for the future.”

The council approached the Department of Culture, Media and Sport earlier this year to outline a new approach to fibre broadband delivery and successfully secured the funds.

Whilst 95 per cent of UK premises can now get superfast broadband, only three per cent have access to gigabit-capable full fibre infrastructure and the Government wants to change this, a spokesman for the council said.

The project will see the public and private sector working together to install the gigabit-capable full fibre infrastructure in Burgess Hill as part of the broader regeneration and development plans.

With the need for faster connectivity expected to dramatically increase over the coming years, the council aims to stimulate the market by making the deployment of gigabit-capable full fibre infrastructure more commercially viable.