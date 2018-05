Young carers are invited to a fun afternoon in Burgess Hill on Tuesday.

A range of activities are planned for the afternoon, including slime making, arts, crafts, sports and cake decorating.

The event is being held at Burgess Hill Youth in Western Road, from 12.30-4.30pm.

Lunch will be provided by the Mustard Seed Café. Transport is available if needed.

To book pop in to the Help Point and complete a registration form.

For any queries in advance please call Jennifer O’Grady on 01444 238207.