Fun and games at Haywards Heath dementia café

Haywards Heath councillors were ‘delighted’ to enjoy fun and games at the Memory Moments Café in the town over the weekend, which is run by Know Dementia.

Councillors donated some of their budget to buy dementia games for guests at the café in the Town Hall.

Councillor Sandy Ellis and councillor Clive Laband also took part in afternoon games, which have been proved ‘are good for exercising the mind and help improve hand and eye co-ordination as well as the enjoyments they provide’, said the council.

A spokesman added: “A wonderful time was had by all, enjoying tea and cakes, games and fun and making new friends.”

People can keep up to date with events in the town by visiting www.haywardsheath.gov.uk/Events-Calendar.aspx