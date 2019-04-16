Fun day in Lindfield spreads autism awareness

Everyone had lots of fun at the event
A Lindfield branch of a national charity has celebrated World Autism Awareness Week with music making and mocktails.

Hollyrood, a residential support service for people on the autism spectrum run by The Disabilities Trust, held a fun day for service users and their families on April 6.

Guests enjoyed activities including face painting and an inflatable penalty shoot-out while staff served food with an array of mocktails. Senior management from the charity also attended.

Bill Chidgey, director of finance, said: “It was a wonderful event and really celebrated autism awareness.”

He added he was ‘very proud’ of the staff’s work to make the day a success.