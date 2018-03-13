‘Fun had by all’ at Haywards Heath litter pick event

Residents, Scouts, members of Grace Church, the Bolnore CIC, and town councillors braved the wet weather on Saturday to take part in a litter pick around Bolnore Village and Ashenground and Bolnore woods.

‘Fun was had by all’, said deputy mayor Alastair McPherson. He added: “Thanks to the town council for coordinating the event, MSDC for providing equipment and everyone for turning up and collecting so much rubbish. Thank you to all the lovely messages of thanks and support from the community and to Gizmo who enjoyed the romp, sniffing litter and getting a reward!”

Picture: Peter Cripps

Councillor Anne Boutrup, who took part in the event, said: “I am so pleased that although the litter pick was successful with the help of local residents, it was clear to see that people value the local nature reserve and the litter amount was noticeably less than other locations we have done it in.”

Councillor Matt Jeffers, deputy leader of the town council, added: “I was delighted by the support and contribution from the local community. Working together we continually strive to improve our local environment for the residents and visitors to our town. Thank you to everyone who took the time to get involved!”