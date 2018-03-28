Fun Musical Evening tomorrow at Burgess Hill Girls school

People are invited to a Fun Musical Evening tomorrow at Croft Hall, Burgess Hill Girls school.

The event is in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice.

Tickets are £5, which will be available on the door or by calling 07971 866787.

Resident Anita Hayman’s father was looked after by the hospice. She said: “Since dad spent his last few days in St Peter and St James we have felt quite passionate about raising funds to ‘Pay for a Day’ – this is £7,200 which we are getting nearer to every day.

“We have organised a Fun Musical Evening in dad’s memory. Back in the mid 1990s dad and Chris Goldfinch used to organise these with the Rotary club’s support for Burgess Hill Festival week – so it seemed appropriate to do the same again.

“Primary schools are supporting us as well as local bands and musicians.”

Pay for a Day enables people to pay for all the hospice’s costs for a whole day, by making a donation of £7,200.