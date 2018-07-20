Fun Pots honour their founding member

Business and pottery painting studio Fun Pots recently celebrated 15 years of success.

On June 21 it invited members and friends to join them for a paint, raffle draw and to enjoy some food and fizz at an evening of celebration.

The event also went towards raising money in memory of one of Fun Pots founding members Sue Williams, with all the profits going to her chosen charities Headcase Cancer Trust and St Peter and St James’ Hospice.

With lots of chatting, painting and nibbles the evening entertainment.

The evening started in full swing with a puppet show performance from the talented ladies at Rust and Stardust productions.