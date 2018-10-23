Funding secured for specialist equipment at new school planned for Horsham

Funding for specialist sports equipment has been secured for a new school which is planned to open in Horsham next year.

The new free co-educational school - to be known as Bohunt Horsham - is to open for Year 7 pupils in temporary accommodation in Hurst Road, Horsham, next September.

It is proposed to move to a permanent purpose-built building north of Horsham in 2020 with places for 1,620 pupils aged from four to 16.

Open evenings about the proposals were held in Horsham last week by the Bohunt Education Trust which already runs schools in Worthing, Wokingham, Portsmouth, Petersfield and Basingstoke.

Trust education director Philip Avery outlined developments. He said: “It’s been really exciting to tell people all the good news about Bohunt Horsham: the headship interviews, the specialist learning spaces we will have in both the temporary and permanent school and the exciting sporting provision we’ve secured funding for in the first year, which includes low ropes courses and gym sessions, as well as all the traditional sports, clubs and fixtures.”

Trust chief executive Neil Strowger added: “The level of interest in Bohunt Horsham this week, and the superb summer GCSE results across the Trust are testament to the hard work of our students and staff in making our ambitious educational vision reality.”

Parents wishing to enrol their children at the new school which, lists itself as offering ‘high quality learning and teaching,’ need to apply by the end of January 2019. See www.bohunthorsham.com