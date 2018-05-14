GALLERY: Decision due on 320 Haywards Heath homes

Detailed plans for 320 new homes south of Haywards Heath could be approved this week.

Developers were granted outline approval for land south of Rocky Lane by Mid Sussex District Council’s District Planning Committee back in March 2017.

A detailed reserve matters application for the site is due to be debated by the committee on Thursday (May 17), with officers recommending approval.

A number of objections have been received, while the council’s own urban designer described the building design as still ‘bland and ubiquitous’.

They concluded: “This scheme has a number of design deficiencies, however the overall layout is well organised and the design of the most prominent parts of the site is now generally acceptable.”

Haywards Heath Town Council has raised a number of points including pushing for a connection with the neighbouring Sandrocks development.

The council’s submission said: “Frankly, to expect those involved in the determination of this application to believe that nothing can be done is disingenuous. With the expertise the developers have at their disposal, an issue such as this should not be insurmountable.”

It also raised concerns at a lack of a left-only junction and described exterior designs of the homes as ‘profoundly disappointing’ and ‘reminiscent of a dark 1960s housing estate’.

The town council also argued that the play provision is insufficient for the number of dwellings being proposed.

