GALLERY: Girlguiding division takes part in fundraiser

A Girlguiding division has joined in a fundraiser to raise money for Guide groups in the Caribbean affected by last year’s Hurricane Irma.

Rainbows, Brownies and Guides from every unit in the South Down Division – Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks, Keymer and Ditchling – took part in Girlguiding’s #TheBigSleepover2018 on February 24 at Adastra Hall, Hassocks.

The event, which ran during the week when Girlguiding celebrated its annual World Thinking Day (February 22), had an international theme built around the idea of the girls visiting the five guding world centres – UK, Mexico, Africa, Switzerland, and India.

Activities included preparing and sampling food, decorating biscuits and fabrics, and dancing, and the 150 Rainbows, Brownies and Guides left with sleepover badge.

Among the evening’s guests were Sussex Central’s county commissioner Lisa Barden and president Judy Fuller. They were joined by several members of the local Beacon Trefoil Guild as well as county advisers.