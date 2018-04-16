Gallery: Look around a £4.5m eco mega mansion in West Sussex

Ever dreamed of having your own self-sustained mega mansion complete with helipad and overlooking a Rainbow Trout lake?

Plaistow in West Sussex is home to a grandiose, custom built Huf Haus that has just gone on the market for a cool £4.5m.

Huf Haus is a German company that specialises in producing eco-friendly prefab homes in an ultra-contemporary style with a focus on using wood and glass to maximise the natural surroundings.

Check out our gallery of photos.

This particular Huf Haus is perhaps a tad more impressive than most - at almost 6,000 sq ft, it’s one of the most expensive in the UK.

This eco-friendly retreat uses a geothermal heating system to provide energy for the property meaning no fossil fuels are needed, even the household waste is disposed of via a biodigester.

As a result, the property is one of the most sustainable in the UK and the running costs are surprisingly low despite the impressive size.

The remarkable house has been built to precision and designed to optimise the outstanding natural surroundings at the same time incorporating the latest technology to cater for modern family life.

The house itself was built from sustainable Scandinavian timber and 90 per cent of the property’s rear is glazed to maximise natural light from the beautiful surroundings.

The modern house was designed by husband and wife Tim and Sanne Virdee who chose floor to ceiling windows to maximise natural light, which are also perfect to take in the views of the beautiful surroundings.

There are five bedrooms, all with en suites, a cinema, party room/man cave with pool table, bar, and karaoke machine, two offices, a recording studio and an air-conditioned helicopter hangar.

The kitchen and living room are open plan to ensure an optimum space for entertaining and there’s a wine store to keep the entertainment going, separate guest quarters and another garage room for three cars.

The property has a full network of CAT7 cabling, while a home automation system facilitates the control of the whole house from touch screens, including the heating, lighting and external security blinds.

The house has been designed to bring the outside in but all while creating a tranquil family home with everything needed for modern living.

The Lake House is the perfect retreat from day to day life in the city and the grounds of the house provide the perfect setting to unwind.

There’s a one mile private road leading to the property surrounded by 21 acres of protected Forestry Commision land and miles of public bridleway that begins right outside of the property.

The well-manicured grounds of the house include a three-acre wildflower meadow, 10 acres of ancient bluebell woodland, a tennis court, 4,500 sq ft barn, a three-acre Rainbow Trout Lake and even a fully equipped studio that can double as staff quarters.

Good commuter links can come at a premium and the despite its secluded location the Lake House offers some very convenient travel options due to the unrestricted onsite helipad.

With Battersea Heliport only a 20-minute flight away the capital is very commutable and Farnborough International Airport is also just an eight-minute flight.

But for those with a helicopter in repair, or without one at all, there are alternative transport options into London that only take slightly longer.

Both Billinghurst and Haslemere train stations provide links Waterloo and Victoria of an hour or less.

This property is perfect for families because of its spaciousness, extensive green space and close proximity to excellent schools.

For more information got to the emoov website.