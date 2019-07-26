Gardner and Scardifield hire new manager for Burgess Hill store

Gardner and Scardifield have appointed a new manager for their Burgess Hill store.

Gardner and Scardifield, established almost 100 years ago, have hired Nicola Green as their new store manager in their Burgess Hill branch.

Nicola, who has been with the company for three years, started on the shop counter and has gained the position through her 20 years of industry experience.

She said: “I'm over the moon to be made manager and love the Burgess Hill store.

"I love and fully respect Gardner and Scardifield's commitment to their community.

"They support their respective locations wherever that might, its at the heart of everything they do.

"Burgess Hill and its surrounding area is undergoing so much change, and I want to make sure Gardner and Scardifield are there to help and assist our region's growth and future development.”

The store's new key cutting service has been welcomed by residents, and through the building materials, timber, ironmongery and decorating ranges, the store is beneficial for both retail and trade purposes.

A spokesman for the company said: "Gardner and Scardifield are delighted with Nicolas appointment, she embodies so much of the company's spirit and ideals.

"The Burgess hill branch is a very busy and multifunctional builders merchants and she is certainly going to be drawing on her vast energy levels there.

Nicola's enthusiasm for the store’s success, combined with her appetite for customer service and drive to move things forward, will serve the branch and it’s customers well in the future."

The company are also opening new branches and developing online and web businesses so they can offer hardware and homeware goods.

Gardner and Scardifield will also be launching an electrical retail site at Rectory Farm's industrial estate in Sompting soon.