Gatwick increases Lapland flights for people wanting to meet Santa

Gatwick Aiport is offering more flights to the home of Father Christmas this winter to meet demand from travellers.

There are 120 flights bound for Lapland in December.

Lapland

A spokesman said: “The airport’s record number of services comes in response to growing demand from British tourists to visit Lapland – the northernmost region of Finland, famed for its association with Father Christmas.”

Last December, the number of British visitors was up 13.9 per cent.

Stephen King, head of Airline Relations at Gatwick Airport said: “It’s fitting that Gatwick now offers more flights to Lapland than any other UK airport, as this winter wonderland is the ultimate family destination and Gatwick is widely recognised as the ultimate family airport.

“The number of Brits travelling to Lapland for a winter escape is rapidly increasing every year and we’re pleased to be responding to that demand.”

